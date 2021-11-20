DUNDEE — Carley Shick has joined board-certified family medicine physician Dr. Joseph Hinterberger at Dundee Family Health Center.
Shick earned a Master of Science in Nursing degree from St. John Fisher College and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from The College at Brockport. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Most recently, Shick was a registered nurse in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Shick has lived in the Finger Lakes region her entire life. She enjoys boating, hiking, and exploring what all the lakes have to offer with her dogs, friends, and family.
The Dundee Family Health Center is at 50 Millard St. To schedule an appointment, call (607) 243-7881.