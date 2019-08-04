SODUS — Sodus Community Health has opened its new health center at 6341 Ridge Road (next to Reed Eye Associates).
The new, expanded health center has double the number of medical and dental exam rooms.
An open house will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 8.
All are welcome.
Healthful snacks and refreshments will be served.
