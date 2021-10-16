SODUS — A Kinney Flu/COVID clinic will be held on Tuesday in the Sodus High School main lobby.
The COVID vaccine will be Pfizer and will be appropriate for children over the age of 12, as well as for adults.
This clinic will be for staff from 2-4 p.m. Staff wishing to receive a vaccine need to register by going to the following link:
https://kinneydrugs.as.me/SodusCentralSchoolStaff.
All other community members (as well as staff and students) are invited to receive either vaccine between 4-6 p.m.
Those wishing to receive the vaccine should register at this link: https://kinneydrugs.as.me/SodusCentralSchoolCommunity.