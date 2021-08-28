PENN YAN — The Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is taking orders for fall mums. Color options include yellow, rust, and dark red/burgundy. The price is $8 per 10-inch plant.
To keep volunteers and customers safe, orders will be accepted by mail only. All orders must be prepaid and received by Sept. 13.
Mail a check payable to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, along with your name, phone number, and color and number of mums, to Sylvia Eisenhart, 315 Keuka St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Plant pickup is between 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sept. 17 in front of the hospital. Face coverings are required, and everyone is encouraged to stay in their vehicle until it's their turn.
All proceeds from this sale will be used by the auxiliary to support projects at the hospital and The Homestead.