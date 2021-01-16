PENN YAN — The Daisy Marquis Jones Foundation has awarded a $45,000 grant toward the purchase of medical supplies at the new Soldiers & Sailors Health Center located on the second floor of Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
The primary care practice is a combination of the former Keuka Health Care and Pre-Emption Family Medicine.
The practice offers primary care, routine health maintenance, treatment for acute illnesses and conditions, preventative health services, and management of chronic health conditions. All care is provided by Drs. Robert Anderson, Eleanor DeWitt and Vy Le, as well as nurse practitioners Patsy Ballard, Wendy Hill, Robert Hoskins III, and Kathleen Kirker. Board-certified family medicine physician Jeffrey Christenson will join the team at the end of January.
Yates County is federally designated as a Health Physician Shortage Area. In addition to improving access to care, the operating model for the Soldiers & Sailors Health Center should prove attractive to medical providers looking to join a practice.
“Combining two practices at one location in Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital will help provide much needed primary care in an area with a healthcare provider shortage,” said Andre Forcier, chief administrative officer for FLH Medical, P.C. “In addition to offering several patient services in one location, the model will help us recruit and retain providers. Our goal is to achieve Provider-Based Rural Health Clinic designation, the gold standard for primary care practices in rural areas.”
Soldiers & Sailors Health Center’s goals are aligned with the vision of the Daisy Marquis Jones Foundation to provide support to nonprofit organizations with programs or projects that provide access to health care.
“It is through the generosity of forward thinking and results focused organizations such as the Daisy Marquis Jones Foundation that Finger Lakes Health can continue to expand our services and accessibility to fulfill our mission to improve health and promote well-being for all in our community,” said Helen Kelley, director of Development for the Finger Lakes Health Foundation. “We are so grateful for this support — for the impact the grant will have on improving population health and health equity in Yates County and the investment in the sustainability of high quality, local healthcare.”