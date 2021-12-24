PENN YAN — The Yates Community Endowment’s Yates Emergency Relief Fund has awarded $5,000 to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and The Homestead to purchase reagents to complete onsite, rapid Covid-19 testing at the facilities.
Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and The Homestead have adhered to all Covid mandates for testing, screening, personal protective equipment, infection prevention, and vaccination to safeguard patients and residents, but the protocols have presented significant operational and financial burdens — particularly for The Homestead, as long-term care facilities have very robust testing requirements.
Best practices are for onsite, rapid testing that is more cost-effective than sending samples to outside labs. And, it enhances care and safety. Also, as Covid symptoms can be very similar to those of flu and RSV, it is important to be able to test for all with a single sample and to get quick results to ensure proper treatment and control potential out-break. This process requires a large supply of reagents, which are expensive.
“We are so grateful for the support of The Yates Emergency Relief Fund,” Finger Lakes Health Foundation Director of Development Helen Kelley said. “Our goal is to maximize our onsite testing/processing to keep the cost and turnaround time as low as possible, in order to provide proper treatment, client satisfaction and safety for our staff, patients and residents. This grant will go a long way to help address this urgent need, at a time when those we serve are relying on us the most.”