The state Office of Mental Health has implemented “Coping Circles,” a first-in-the-nation program providing free six-week support and resilience group therapy sessions, held by video or phone and facilitated by licensed mental health professionals.
New Yorkers interested in joining Coping Circles, and mental health practitioners interested in becoming facilitators, can register at NY.Gov/CopingCircles. Coping Circles are available to all New Yorkers, ages 18 and older, in a range of languages and at various times during the day. Specialized Circles will be available for healthcare workers and first responders, survivors of COVID-19 infection, those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, and those who have experienced job loss due to COVID-19. Coping Circles will be available through Aug. 31.
In-person group therapy sessions are simply not possible in the midst of a pandemic. Coping Circles will provide home-based support and resilience tele-group sessions to help people who are feeling overwhelmed by the pandemic and want to discuss and share their feelings.
New Yorkers interested in participating in Coping Circles can access a website hosted by OMH on the secure and HIPAA-compliant Redcap server.
Prospective participants will be asked to identify preference for a video or phone group, preferred language, availability, and whether they qualify for one of the specialized Coping Circles, which will be opened if enough participants indicate interest.