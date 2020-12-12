LODI — As COVID-19 cases rise in the communities of southern Seneca County, the S2AYRural Health Network’s STEPS project has endeavored to engage residents in the towns of Covert, Ovid, Lodi and Romulus for solutions, collaborating with local partners to promote community well-being during this challenging time.
As a direct response to COVID-19 impacts on the community, STEPS has awarded a Resident Health Promotion Project, “Finding Joy and Ease for the Long Winter,” that was proposed by residents Caroline Peterson and Mary-Catherine French in collaboration with the Lodi Whittier Library and its librarians, Beth Bevars and Nora Snyder.
The Finding Joy and Ease program is a community-oriented health education program based on learning mindfulness skills to manage life stress and reduce anxiety. The funded program’s content is derived from the mindfulness-based stress reduction program that is a standard health education course been offered in medical centers and universities nationwide.
Key elements of the original MBSR program will be combined in the Finding Joy and Ease Program, including gentle chair stretching, learning mindfulness skills and meditation to calm the mind and body, and exploring how intention, attention and a non-judgmental attitude can support responding rather than reacting to the stress of life.
Clinical studies evaluating mindfulness programs for stress management have shown significant improvements in health-related quality of life and reductions in psychological distress, including anxiety. The MBSR program is commonly found in Universities and University Hospital Settings and is offered at University of Rochester Medical Center and Syracuse University.
The American Psychological Association continues to warn of potential long-term mental health effects of the coronavirus pandemic given the documented ongoing negative effects in personal, educational and economic sectors of our communities.
The STEPS RHPP mindfulness learning program, which is being offered virtually via Zoom, will be led by Peterson, MA, a resident of southern Seneca County. Peterson, a retired licensed professional counselor and board-certified art therapist, received advanced training to teach MBSR at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center’s Center for Mindfulness. Over the past 18 years, her innovative work integrating art therapy with the MBSR program for persons diagnosed with cancer was the focus of successful clinical research studies showing beneficial outcomes at Thomas Jefferson University’s Center for Integrative Medicine and the Abramson Cancer Center at Pennsylvania Hospital, Penn Medicine, in Philadelphia.
Community members can learn more about the Finding Joy and Ease program offered through the Lodi Library via an introductory Zoom session offered from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. today and again from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 16. Participants are welcome to borrow a Google Chrome laptop for the course.
The eight-week Zoom program begins in January, with the option of either Wednesday (early evening) or Saturday (late morning) classes. To register for the free course, please contact the Lodi Library at (607) 582-6218.