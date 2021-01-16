OVID — In response to the challenges of COVID-19 in southern Seneca County, STEPS has funded a Resident Health Promotion Project reflecting the organization's mission to engage people for solutions.
Specifically, the project is geared toward allowing South Seneca residents "catch their breath" and learn self-care skills during the pandemic.
Local residents Caroline Peterson and Mary Catherine French, in collaboration with the Lodi Whittier Library and librarians Beth Bevars and Nora Snyder, have collaborated to launch the Finding Joy and Ease in the Long Winter program.
In this free, eight-session Community Health Education Program, residents can learn basic mindfulness skills to support their natural capacity to calm the mind and body and better respond to life stress. The program defines "mindfully catching our breath" as taking time to stop, look, and listen in the moment. Not only does this allow one to take a recess from tasks, but it can serve to refresh the body’s nervous system. Anxiety and stress relieving approaches include meditation, breathing awareness, and gentle stretching. With poor self-care practices likely to increase vulnerability to coronavirus exposure, the Finding Joy program intends to make a difference with mindfulness education.
The program will be led by Caroline Peterson, a retired healthcare professional, who received post-graduate training at the Center for Mindfulness at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center. Peterson’s work teaching mindfulness and creativity practices to persons diagnosed with cancer was the focus of clinical research studies at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and the Abramson Cancer Center at Pennsylvania Hospital/Penn Medicine in Philadelphia. A longtime vacationer in the Finger Lakes, Peterson and her husband, Michael, retired to southern Seneca County in 2017.
The Finding Joy program will be offered by way of a user-friendly Zoom platform through the Lodi Whittier Library; if needed, people may check out Chromebooks from the library.
There will be two options:
• Saturday sessions, which begin Jan. 23 and last through March 6, occur from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Wednesday sessions, which begin Jan. 27 and go through March 10, are from 5:30-7 p.m.
Registration is required. To register, call (607) 582-6218 or email director@lodilibrary.net.