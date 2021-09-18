SCOTTSVILLE — From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, veterans and their families will receive free admission to Stokoe Farms, an opportunity made available by the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System and community partners.
Military families can enjoy 35-plus activities at Stokoe Farms, including a corn maze, wagon rides, a pumpkin patch, and farm animals.
Free cider, doughnuts, coffee and lemonade will be provided by sponsors such as the Blue Star Mothers, National Guard Family Program, the American Red Cross, and Rochester Vet Center.