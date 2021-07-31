CANANDAIGUA – A New York State-licensed and certified speech and language pathologist will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, Aug. 5, meeting of the regional Stroke Support Group hosted by UR Medicine Thompson Health.
At 1 p.m. in a meeting held via Zoom, Suzanne Johnston will discuss aphasia, defined by the National Aphasia Association (NAA) as “an impairment of language, affecting the production or comprehension of speech and the ability to read or write.” It is due to an injury to the brain, most commonly from a stroke, according to the NAA. Johnston, who holds a Certificate of Clinical Competence from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, facilitates the Aphasia Stroke Support Group that meets at Nazareth College in Rochester.
Thompson’s monthly support group is open to individuals who have experienced a stroke, as well as their loved ones and caregivers. The group facilitator is stroke-certified registered nurse Sarah Gallagher, the stroke coordinator at F.F. Thompson Hospital.
To sign up for the Aug. 5 meeting, email Sarah_Gallagher@URMC.Rochester.edu. Call (585) 396-6965 for more information.
F.F. Thompson Hospital is a New York State Department of Health-designated Stroke Center and recipient of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines® Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally accepted, research-based guidelines.