CANANDAIGUA – A New York State-licensed and certified speech and language pathologist will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, Aug. 5, meeting of the regional Stroke Support Group hosted by UR Medicine Thompson Health.

At 1 p.m. in a meeting held via Zoom, Suzanne Johnston will discuss aphasia, defined by the National Aphasia Association (NAA) as “an impairment of language, affecting the production or comprehension of speech and the ability to read or write.” It is due to an injury to the brain, most commonly from a stroke, according to the NAA. Johnston, who holds a Certificate of Clinical Competence from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, facilitates the Aphasia Stroke Support Group that meets at Nazareth College in Rochester.

Thompson’s monthly support group is open to individuals who have experienced a stroke, as well as their loved ones and caregivers. The group facilitator is stroke-certified registered nurse Sarah Gallagher, the stroke coordinator at F.F. Thompson Hospital.

To sign up for the Aug. 5 meeting, email Sarah_Gallagher@URMC.Rochester.edu. Call (585) 396-6965 for more information.

F.F. Thompson Hospital is a New York State Department of Health-designated Stroke Center and recipient of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines® Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally accepted, research-based guidelines.

Thompson Health, part of UR Medicine, is the parent corporation overseeing the operation of five affiliate healthcare organizations in Ontario, Livingston and Wayne counties. The corporations include F.F. Thompson Hospital, M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, FFTH Properties and Services, F.F. Thompson Foundation and F.F.T. Senior Communities. With a respected medical staff numbering more than 650, a community volunteer group with over 200 members and more than 1,800 associates, Thompson provides quality health care to approximately 215,000 residents of the greater Finger Lakes region. Visit www.ThompsonHealth.com for more information.

