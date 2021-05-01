CANANDAIGUA — An associate professor of music therapy will be the guest speaker when UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Stroke Support Group hosts a meeting via Zoom at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Betsey King will present “Music and Therapy: Great Partners.”
King, PhD, LCAT, MT-BC, is an associate professor at Nazareth College and the director of the Graduate Music Therapy Program in the Creative Arts Therapy Department at the college. She is the co-founder of Prelude Music Therapy and the author of “Music Heard So Deeply: A Music Therapy Memoir.” Her 2015 book shares stories from 30 years of musical therapy practice, including work with stroke survivors.
This support group is open to individuals who have experienced a stroke, as well as their loved ones and caregivers. The group facilitator is stroke-certified registered nurse Sarah Gallagher, the stroke coordinator at F.F. Thompson Hospital.
To sign up, email Sarah_Gallagher@URMC.Rochester.edu.