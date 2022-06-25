CANANDAIGUA — The regional Stroke Support Group hosted by UR Medicine Thompson Health will meet on July 7. The meeting will be held at 1 p.m., via Zoom, and will feature a speaker from the University of Rochester Medical Center.
Board-certified as a psychiatric mental health nurse as well as board-certified in ambulatory care, Abby Mathewson will discuss mental health following a stroke, for both the patient and the family.
Thompson’s monthly support group is open to stroke survivors as well as their loved ones and caregivers. To sign up for the July 7 meeting, email StrokeSupportGroup@urmc.rochester.edu.