CANANDAIGUA — The regional Stroke Support Group hosted by UR Medicine Thompson Health will meet Nov. 4.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m., via Zoom, and will feature Dr. Elizabeth Santos, director of the University of Rochester Medical Center’s Memory Care Program and an associate professor at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. In addition to her medical degree, Dr. Santos holds a master’s in public health and is a distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association.
She will be discussing memory as it relates to people who have experienced a stroke.
Thompson’s monthly support group is open to stroke survivors as well as their loved ones and caregivers. To sign up for the Nov. 4 meeting, email StrokeSupportGroup@urmc.rochester.edu.