GENEVA — From 3-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Finger Lakes Health will offer a Stroke Support Group. The topic they will cover this month is Physical Therapy and Stroke Recovery.
The Support Group will be held at the Garnsey Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at Geneva General Hospital. Parking and entrance is at the rear of the hospital. This support group meets each second Tuesday of the month, providing monthly topics and guest speakers for stroke survivors, family and caregivers. Arrive early, from 1-3 p.m., for a free blood pressure screening. For more information, contact either Diana Modera or Melissa Grummons at (315) 787-4620.