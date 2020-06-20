CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Stroke Support Group will host an online meeting, via Zoom video conferencing, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 2.
The group, which launched at the beginning of 2020, is open to individuals who have experienced a stroke, as well as their loved ones and caregivers. The facilitator is stroke-certified registered nurse Sarah Gallagher, the stroke coordinator at F.F. Thompson Hospital.
To sign up for the July 2 Zoom meeting, email Sarah.Gallagher@ThompsonHealth.org.
Call (585) 396-6965 for more information.