AUBURN — Summit Pediatrics, a practice of East Hill Medical Center, is hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at 13 N. Fulton St.
Trunk or Treaters can expect candy and giveaways. The majority of trunks will have candy for attendees, but parents can also expect juice and apples, plus safety items and tips for children to have when they trick or treat on Halloween.
“Summit Pediatrics, East Hill Medical Center, Duckett Family Medicine and sponsoring partners are excited to bring a safe trick-or-treating option to families in and around Cayuga County,” East Hill CEO April Miles said. “This Trunk or Treat event is a great example that with community partnerships we can do so much more to meet the needs of our families.”
Summit Pediatrics is also looking for local businesses to contribute to the event, particularly seeking fall décor items such as pumpkins, gourds, and straw bales. Apples and donuts, safety items and cash donations are all welcome. Any business or organization interested in supporting the Trunk or Treat event can contact Project Assistant Michelle Milewski at (315) 253-8477, ext. 3457 or by emailing mmilewski@easthillmedical.com.