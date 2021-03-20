CLIFTON SPRINGS — Dr. Joseph Talarico, a general surgeon with F.F. Thompson Hospital’s Advanced Surgical Services, will soon be meeting with patients in a third location: Midlakes Family Practice.
Beginning March 23, Talarico will be booking appointments at the 16 E. Main St. practice from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesdays. He also hosts office hours in the Advanced Surgical Services office, Suite 305, 395 West St. in Canandaigua, and at Victor Family Practice, 53 W. Main St. in Victor.
“We are pleased to partner with another Thompson primary care location, thereby increasing access and convenience to office visits for our patients,” said R. Anthony Minervino Jr., administrative director of advanced surgical services.
To make an appointment with Talarico at any of the three locations, call Advanced Surgical Services at (585) 978-8350.
For more information about Advanced Surgical Services, Talarico and the other members of the team, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/GeneralSurgery.