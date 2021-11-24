WATERLOO — The Taylor-Brown Auxiliary, which supports Huntington Living Center, is once again organizing the “Festival of Stars.”
For a donation of $5 or more, a light will be placed on the holiday tree in front of the Living Center in memory of or in honor of individuals or special events. In addition, a crystal star will be placed on a special holiday tree in the main lobby at Huntington.
If you would like to participate, send $5 per star to Taylor-Brown Auxiliary, Huntington Living Center, 369 E. Main St., Waterloo, NY 13165.
Donations will be accepted throughout the holiday season.