CANANDAIGUA – The Birthing Center at UR Medicine Thompson Hospital has once again earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Perinatal Care Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The gold seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
This advanced certification was first acquired by Thompson in 2016, with the first re-certification in 2018. It recognizes Thompson’s efforts to achieve integrated, coordinated, patient-centered care for clinically uncomplicated pregnancies and births. The certification uses standards, guidelines and the joint commission’s perinatal care core performance measures for managing and monitoring aspects of perinatal care that are critical to improving and maintaining the health of newborns and their mothers.
Thompson – one of just 60 organizations in the U.S. to have achieved this certification – underwent a rigorous, on-site review in June. During the visit, a joint commission perinatal expert evaluated compliance with related certification standards, which are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewer also conducted on-site observations and interviews. She reported finding zero deficiencies and noted she was particularly impressed with the Birthing Center’s bereavement program for perinatal loss and its nurse residency program.
There were 692 babies born at Thompson in 2020.