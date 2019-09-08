CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health will hold several public flu clinics over the next several weeks.
Administered to those 9 and older at these clinics, the standard 2019-20 vaccine provides protection against four flu viruses, including H3N2 and H1N1.
This year, there is a second option — a high-dose flu vaccine — for those 65 and older. This contains additional antigen designed to create a stronger immune response. The high-dose vaccine protects against three flu viruses.
The clinic schedule:
• Monday, Sept. 16: 3 to 7 p.m., Fishers Fire Department, 380 High St., Victor
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: 3 to 7 p.m., Shortsville Fire Department, 5 Sheldon St., Shortsville
• Monday, Sept. 23: 3 to 7 p.m., Hopewell Fire Department, 4018 Routes 5&20, Hopewell
• Wednesday, Sept. 25: 3 to 7 p.m., Thompson Health Farmington Urgent Care, 1160 Corporate Drive, Farmington; and 3 to 7 p.m., Thompson Health Newark Urgent Care, 800 W. Miller St., Newark
• Saturday, Sept. 28: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Victor Fire Department, 34 Maple Ave., Victor
• Thursday, Oct. 3: 3 to 7 p.m., Veterans Park, 6910 Routes 5&20, Bloomfield
• Wednesday, Oct. 9: 3 to 7 p.m., Farmington Town Hall, 1000 County Road 8, Farmington
• Tuesday, Oct. 15: 3 to 7 p.m., Canandaigua Emergency Squad, 233 N. Pearl St., Canandaigua
• Wednesday, Oct. 16: 3 to 7 p.m., Thompson Health Farmington Urgent Care, 1160 Corporate Drive, Farmington; and 3 to 7 p.m., Thompson Health Newark Urgent Care, 800 W. Miller St., Newark
Thompson Health will bill Medicare, MVP products, BlueCross BlueShield products and commercial insurances. Patients must present an insurance card at the time of the visit. The self-pay cost is $45 for the standard vaccine and $80 for the high-dose vaccine (cash, check, MasterCard or Visa).
For more information, call (585) 924-1510 or visit ThompsonHealth.com.