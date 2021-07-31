Thompson Golf Classic

Jody Stolt, left, and Coleen Emblidge were among the organizers of the Thompson Health Golf Classic, which raised nearly $60,000 for UR Medicine Thompson Health, a nonprofit organization based in Canandaigua.

 Submitted photo

CANANDAIGUA — The F.F. Thompson Foundation celebrated its return to live events on June 7 with the annual Thompson Health Golf Classic.

Held at the Cobblestone Creek Country Club, the event drew more than 100 golfers and netted nearly $60,000 for UR Medicine Thompson Health, a nonprofit organization.

“We are so grateful to our community and business partners for their generous support. This tournament not only marked Thompson’s long-awaited return to in-person gatherings but underscored the generosity and support we have felt from others throughout the pandemic,” said Foundation Development Manager Heather Rickett.

The following awards were presented at the Thompson Health Golf Classic:

  • 1st Place Gross – 56 – Fred Brooks, Jim McCormack, Tyler French and Carter Blair
  • 2nd Place Gross – 58 – Phil Muscato, Jimmy Lorentz, Tom Herman, Brad DeGrazia
  • 1st Place Net – 70 – Coleen Emblidge, Dale Hunt, Deb Price, David Baum
  • 2nd Place Net – 70 – Greg Felosky, Jim Scott, Paul Hanrahan, Charlie Davis

Longest Drive

  • Men – Tyler French
  • Women – Tamara O’Donnell

Closest to the Pin

  • Men – Matt Johnson
  • Women – Wen Li

Closest to the Line

  • Men – Jim Winnick
  • Women – Lisa Morrow

Event co-chairs Coleen Emblidge, Greg Felosky and Jody Stolt are grateful to the Presenting Sponsor, KeyBank, as well as to all of the other sponsors, volunteers and participants.

Rickett said the Foundation is now busy planning its Sunflower Soiree on Sept. 2 at Lincoln Hill Farms in Canandaigua. For tickets, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Gala.

Thompson Health, part of UR Medicine, is the parent corporation overseeing the operation of five affiliate healthcare organizations in Ontario, Livingston and Wayne counties. The corporations include F.F. Thompson Hospital, M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, FFTH Properties and Services, F.F. Thompson Foundation and F.F.T. Senior Communities. With a respected medical staff numbering more than 650, a community volunteer group with over 200 members and more than 1,800 associates, Thompson provides quality health care to approximately 215,000 residents of the greater Finger Lakes region. Visit www.ThompsonHealth.com for more information.

