CANANDAIGUA — The F.F. Thompson Foundation celebrated its return to live events on June 7 with the annual Thompson Health Golf Classic.
Held at the Cobblestone Creek Country Club, the event drew more than 100 golfers and netted nearly $60,000 for UR Medicine Thompson Health, a nonprofit organization.
“We are so grateful to our community and business partners for their generous support. This tournament not only marked Thompson’s long-awaited return to in-person gatherings but underscored the generosity and support we have felt from others throughout the pandemic,” said Foundation Development Manager Heather Rickett.
The following awards were presented at the Thompson Health Golf Classic:
- 1st Place Gross – 56 – Fred Brooks, Jim McCormack, Tyler French and Carter Blair
- 2nd Place Gross – 58 – Phil Muscato, Jimmy Lorentz, Tom Herman, Brad DeGrazia
- 1st Place Net – 70 – Coleen Emblidge, Dale Hunt, Deb Price, David Baum
- 2nd Place Net – 70 – Greg Felosky, Jim Scott, Paul Hanrahan, Charlie Davis
Longest Drive
- Men – Tyler French
- Women – Tamara O’Donnell
Closest to the Pin
- Men – Matt Johnson
- Women – Wen Li
Closest to the Line
- Men – Jim Winnick
- Women – Lisa Morrow
Event co-chairs Coleen Emblidge, Greg Felosky and Jody Stolt are grateful to the Presenting Sponsor, KeyBank, as well as to all of the other sponsors, volunteers and participants.
Rickett said the Foundation is now busy planning its Sunflower Soiree on Sept. 2 at Lincoln Hill Farms in Canandaigua. For tickets, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Gala.