Thompson Health, part of UR Medicine, is the parent corporation overseeing the operation of five affiliate healthcare organizations in Ontario, Livingston and Wayne counties. The corporations include F.F. Thompson Hospital, M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, FFTH Properties and Services, F.F. Thompson Foundation and F.F.T. Senior Communities. With a respected medical staff numbering more than 650, a community volunteer group with over 200 members and more than 1,800 associates, Thompson provides quality health care to approximately 215,000 residents of the greater Finger Lakes region. Visit www.ThompsonHealth.com for more information.