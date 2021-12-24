CANANDAIGUA — The results of the American Heart Association’s 2021 Workplace Health Achievement Index were announced recently, and, for the fourth consecutive year, UR Medicine Thompson Health achieved national Gold-level recognition for taking significant steps to build a culture of health in the workplace.
Of the more than 450 organizations completing the AHA’s assessment this year, nearly all earned gold (43%), silver (31%) or bronze (19%) status. Find a list of the recognized organizations for the 2021 Index and their achievement levels at https://bit.ly/32coH5Y.
“(Designations) are determined by the degree to which organizations adhere to science-based best practices for programs and policies that promote health and well-being, including encouraging physical activity and healthy eating choices, awarding and recognizing healthy behaviors and fostering social support for employees,” the AHA said. “Organizations also receive free benchmarking reports to help identify areas to improve and resources to help them take action.”
The American Heart Association created the index with its CEO Roundtable, a leadership collaborative of more than 45 members from some of America’s largest companies who are committed to applying evidence-based approaches to improve their employees’ overall health. The index is a web-based scorecard that looks at organizational best practices and aggregates employee health data to evaluate the overall quality and comprehensiveness of workplace health programs.