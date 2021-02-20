CANANDAIGUA — The Service Excellence Team at UR Medicine Thompson Health has handed out its awards for the first quarter of 2021.
The Service Excellence Award recipients and their departments are as follows:
• Sheila Adam, RN, of Rochester, Diagnostic Imaging.
• Samantha Hemmings, of Canandaigua, Lab.
• Liz Hummel, of Canandaigua, Medical Staff Office.
• Kristie Pfaff, RN, of Walworth, Diagnostic Imaging.
• Scott Reed, RN, of Shortsville, Post-Anesthesia Care Unit.
In addition, a group from the Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit received a Service Excellence Award, the result of compliments from a member of an ambulance crew that brought a patient on a ventilator to Thompson. The group honored includes Jennifer Buckley of Lakeville, Haley Christensen of Farmington, Dr. Trevor Clarkson of Rochester, Margaret Cochrane of Bloomfield, Mary Kate Corey of Stanley, Mary Decker of Bloomfield, Gerry Dilgard of Newark, Jessica Falk of Canandaigua, James Hart of Canandaigua, Dana Rojek of Canandaigua, and Dr. Michelle Winchell of Rochester.
Created in 2014, Service Excellence Awards acknowledge Thompson associates who deliver exceptional service consistently. Each recipient is given points to be used on Thompson’s online shopping site, and is featured in CEO presentations, on Thompson’s intranet site, and in the health system’s internal newsletter.