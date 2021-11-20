CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health’s business office is preparing to relocate later this year as its staff prepares to take on new responsibilities.
Currently located across from F.F. Thompson Hospital at 3170 West St., the business office handles billing for the hospital, the hospital’s primary and specialty practices, and the health system’s M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center. Beginning in December, it will be leasing space on the first floor of the former Daily Messenger building on Buffalo Street.
Patients who wish to pay their bills in person will still be able to do so after the move, either at 73 Buffalo St. or on Thompson’s main campus, at the cashier’s window not far from the hospital’s main lobby.
The move comes as Thompson prepares to launch its Consolidated Business Office, which — beginning in March 2022 — will begin handling the billing for fellow UR Medicine affiliates Noyes Health of Dansville, Jones Memorial Hospital of Wellsville, and St. James Hospital of Hornell. This will take place once the three transition to the same electronic health record used by Thompson and the UR Medicine affiliates in Rochester.