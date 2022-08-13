Thompson Health Golf Classic raked in $60K for healthcare education

CANANDAIGUA — The F.F. Thompson Foundation netted approximately $60,000 with its annual Thompson Health Golf Classic.
Held at the Cobblestone Creek Country Club in Victor on June 6, the event drew more than 100 golfers.
Proceeds will benefit the Healthcare Education Initiative Fund at UR Medicine Thompson Health, a nonprofit organization. The fund sponsors stipends for entry-level Thompson associates who are ready to advance their careers. These stipends provide assistance for lost wages, childcare and/or transportation, so working and going to school is financially achievable.
“This initiative is an investment in our community, which will benefit from a more skilled, stable workforce,” said Foundation Director Heather Rickett.
Rickett said the foundation is grateful to Thompson Health Golf Classic co-chairs Coleen Emblidge, Greg Felosky and Jody Stolt as well as to Presenting Sponsor KeyBank and all other sponsors, volunteers and participants.
The foundation is now busy planning its Field of Dreams Gala on Sept. 1 at Lincoln Hill Farms in Canandaigua. This event also will benefit healthcare education for Thompson’s associates. For tickets, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Gala.