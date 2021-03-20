CANANDAIGUA — Each year, the Thompson Health Guild awards up to five scholarships, each for $2,000, to area high school seniors who are pursuing careers in healthcare.
Scholarship recipients must be registered in a human health-related field and must complete their first college semester successfully, with the intent to study the second semester in a human health-related field.
Eligible districts for the scholarship, based on UR Medicine Thompson Health’s service area, are Bloomfield, Canandaigua, Geneva, Honeoye, Honeoye Falls-Lima, Livonia, Marcus Whitman, Midlakes, Mynderse, Naples, Newark, Palmyra-Macedon, Penn Yan, Red Jacket, Victor and Waterloo.
Applications are being accepted. Submit them through a student or guidance counselor no later than April 9.
The guild, which is governed by a volunteer board of directors, is the auxiliary for Thompson Health. The funds it raises help the non-profit health system expand its facilities, purchase needed equipment and offer helpful programs for patients, senior living residents, staff and community members.
For more information about the guild or the scholarship opportunity, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Guild.