CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health will hold open interviews for RNs and LPNs interested in working in its skilled-nursing facility, the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center.
RNs and LPNs with at least one year of experience may call (585) 396-6685 to schedule an in-person interview from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 25.
Part-time and full-time positions — on various shifts — are available at the Ewing Center, which currently has a five-star overall rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Nursing Home Compare site. In addition, the facility offers tuition assistance, the opportunity for an on-site RN-to-BSN program, and opportunities for advancement within both long-term care and acute care.
Current openings are listed at https://www.thompsonhealth.com/careers.