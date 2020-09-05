CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health has launched “On My Way,” a new feature allowing community members to check wait times at Thompson’s urgent care locations in Canandaigua, Farmington and Newark.
In addition to showing up-to-date wait times, the feature allows community members to let the staff know they are on their way and why, as well as their estimated time of arrival.
While patients at the walk-in urgent care sites are still prioritized based on the severity of their conditions, “On My Way” allows the staff to anticipate patients’ arrival, streamline the check-in experience and plan for more efficient patient care.
To use “On My Way” prior to visiting any of the three urgent care centers — all of which are affiliates of F.F. Thompson Hospital — visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/UrgentCare.