CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health chose three associates as the health system’s “Health Heroes” for the third quarter of 2020.
President/CEO Michael F. Stapleton Jr. will present certificates of achievement to the following:
- Edward Oglesby of Farmington, Rehabilitation Services, M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center.
- Victoria Story of East Rochester, Rehabilitation Services, M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center.
- Dan Williams of Clifton Springs, Environmental Services.
Thompson’s Associate Wellness Committee recognizes “Health Heroes” on a quarterly basis, celebrating sustained lifestyle changes and healthy behaviors that include losing weight, quitting smoking, and motivating others to achieve optimum health and wellness.
In addition to certificates, the three will receive points to purchase items from a Thompson-affiliated online shopping site and will be featured in the next issue of the internal newsletter, “Topics.”