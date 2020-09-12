CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine F.F. Thompson Hospital will hold public flu clinics at a number of locations over the next several weeks.
The standard 2020-21 vaccine, which can be administered to anyone 9 or older at these clinics, provides protection against four flu viruses, including H3N2 and H1N1.
“With so much focus on COVID-19 this year, it’s important not to lose sight of influenza and the importance of getting your annual vaccination,” said Thompson Health Director of Infection Prevention Kristen Bloom. “The flu vaccine helps keep you and your community protected. Now more than ever, this protection is critical.”
This year there is a high-dose flu vaccine for those 65 and older. This contains additional antigen designed to create a stronger immune response in the person getting the vaccine. The high-dose vaccine also protects against four flu viruses, and will be available in limited quantities at the clinics, at the Canandaigua Medical Group Pharmacy, and through a number of primary care physicians.
Face coverings are required at the clinics.
The schedule:
- Sept. 23, 3-6:30 p.m. — Fishers Fire Department, 380 High St., Victor.
- Sept. 24, 3-6:30 p.m. — Farmington Urgent Care, 1160 Corporate Drive, Farmington.
- Sept. 29, 3-6:30 p.m., Shortsville Fire Department, 5 Sheldon St., Shortsville.
- Oct. 14, 3-6:30 p.m., Newark Urgent Care, 800 W. Miller St., Newark.
- Oct. 15, 3-6:30 p.m., Canandaigua Emergency Squad, 233 N. Pearl St., Canandaigua.
- Oct. 19, 3-6:30 p.m., Farmington Town Hall, 1000 County Road 8, Farmington.
- Oct. 21, 3-6:30 p.m., Victor Fire Department, 34 Maple Ave., Victor.
- Oct. 26, 3-6:30 p.m., Veterans Park, 6910 Routes 5&20, Bloomfield.
- Oct. 28, 3-6:30 p.m., Hopewell Fire Station #2, 4018 Routes 5&20, Hopewell.
- Oct. 29, 3-6:30 p.m., Canandaigua Urgent Care, 699 S. Main St., Canandaigua.
Thompson Health will bill Medicare, MVP products, BlueCross BlueShield products and commercial insurances. Patients must present an insurance card at the time of the visit.
The self-pay cost is $40, or $75 for the high-dose vaccine. Cash, personal checks, MasterCard and Visa are accepted.
Call (585) 924-1510 for more information.