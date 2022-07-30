Thompson Health's Rose Walk raises $10,000 for cardiac rehab

CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health’s annual Rose Walk June 11 raised approximately $10,000 for the Cardiac Rehabilitation program at F.F. Thompson Hospital, bringing the total amount raised by this event over the years to more than $310,000.
Held at Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion State Historic Park in Canandaigua, the event attracted community members of all ages drawn to the cause of assisting patients of the Fralick Cardiac Rehabilitation and Fitness Center at Thompson Hospital. The center helps patients regain and maintain their physical health and sense of well-being following a cardiac event.
Thompson Health is grateful to all of this year’s sponsors and participants. Organizers are especially appreciative of presenting sponsor Finger Lakes Cardiology Associates, for ongoing support of the Rose Walk and Thompson’s cardiac rehabilitation program.
To find out more about the Fralick Cardiac Rehabilitation and Fitness Center at Thompson Hospital, call (585) 396-6253 or go to www.ThompsonHealth.com.