CANANDAIGUA — Two professionals at Thompson Hospital have received Service Excellence awards from UR Thompson Health's Service Excellence Team.
The fourth-quarter recipients were Christy Jensen, a clinical services technologist in the Lab, and Nick Sabia, a nuclear medicine technologist in diagnostic imaging.
The Service Excellence award was created in 2014. It's awarded to Thompson associates who are noted for exceptional service. Recipients are selected quarterly, chosen based on the review of submitted compliments from patients, families, and coworkers.
The award is accompanied with points that are used on Thompson's online shopping site and featured in CEO presentations, the hospital website, and internal newsletters.
