CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine F.F. Thompson Hospital has scheduled a flu clinic for Wednesday, Dec. 1.
The clinic will be held from 3-7 p.m. at the Thompson Medical Center, 1160 Corporate Drive in Farmington.
Administered to those 9 and older at this clinic, the standard 2021-22 vaccine provides protection against four flu viruses. This year there is a high-dose flu vaccine for those 65 and older. This contains additional antigens designed to create a stronger immune response in the person getting the vaccine.
Face coverings are required for those attending.
As a courtesy, Thompson Health will bill Medicare, MVP products, BlueCross BlueShield products and commercial insurances. Patients must present an insurance card at the time of the visit. The self-pay cost is $40 and $75 for the high-dose vaccine (cash, check, MasterCard or Visa). Call (585) 924-1510 for more information.