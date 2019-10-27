CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Hospital, 350 Parrish St., will host a World Diabetes Day forum focusing on diabetes and stroke on Thursday, Nov. 7.
Held in the first-floor conference rooms of the Constellation Center for Health and Healing at the hospital, the forum begins at 4 p.m. with registration, refreshments and interactive offerings. At 4:45 p.m., there will be a presentation on stroke from two members of Thompson’s stroke team: Sarah Gallagher, BSBA, BSN, RN, CRN-K, CSRN; and Jennifer Yancey, MSN, RN.
There is no charge to attend the event. RSVPs are required however, by Nov. 1. To register, visit ThompsonHealth.com/WDD.
The Constellation Center for Health and Healing is accessed via The Thompson Way, which is a private drive next to the Eye Care Center on West Street.
Info: (585) 396-6233.