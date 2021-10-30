Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Buffalo NY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in New York... Honeoye Creek Near Honeoye Falls affecting Ontario and Monroe Counties. For Honeoye Creek...including Honeoye Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM EDT. && The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Flood Warning for the Honeoye Creek Near Honeoye Falls. * From this morning to late this evening. * At 7:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 6.5 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.8 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, Minor flood, flooding begins on Hyde Park Road and parking lots off West Main Street in Honeoye Falls. Flooding near the intersection of County Routes 37 and 15. Farmland is flooded between Honeoye Falls and Rush. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.0 feet on 01/09/1998. &&