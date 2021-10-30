CANANDAIGUA — The Thompson Health Guild is hosting its second annual pie sale, with pre-orders accepted through Wednesday.
Made by Special Touch Bakery in Rochester, the 10-inch pies are $16 apiece. There are nine varieties.
For details and to order online, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Pie.
Pre-ordered pies may be picked up Nov. 18 from 4-6 p.m. at the pole barn behind F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua (enter the parking lot via The Thompson Way, a private drive off West Street). Pickup will be masked and socially distanced.
Fruit pies will be delivered frozen and ready to bake (baking instructions included). Cream pies will be delivered frozen (simply thaw and serve).
All pies contain wheat and are processed in a facility that uses eggs, nuts, milk, sulfites, and soy.
Proceeds will benefit the guild, which is the auxiliary for UR Medicine Thompson Health. The non-profit fundraising organization has nearly 150 members, governed by a volunteer board of directors. The funds raised by the guild help the nonprofit health system expand its facilities, equipment, and services.
For more information about the pie sale, call Nash Bock at (585) 519-1011.