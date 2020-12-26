CANANDAIGUA — As UR Medicine Thompson Health continues redesigning the delivery of care in response to COVID-19, its Canandaigua Medical Group lab draw station is now using a new, touch-free sign in and screening process to minimize the number of people in the waiting room.
When patients arrive at the medical group at 335 Parrish St., they scan a QR code from their car. The code is on cards given to many patients beforehand, and is on a large sign out front as well. A link to the check-in form also is available on Thompson’s website.
From their car, a patient enters their contact information and answers screening questions, securing their place in line as they wait. When the lab’s staff is ready for them, they receive a phone call and additional instructions.
Patients who do not have a cell phone may proceed to the building entrance for screening, but all patients are seen in chronological order, regardless of whether they check in via the QR code or in person.
For more information about the Canandaigua Medical Group lab draw station and F.F. Thompson Hospital’s other lab draw station, located in the hospital, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Lab.