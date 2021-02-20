CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Associate Wellness Department named not only its Health Heroes for the fourth quarter of 2020, but the 2020 Health Hero of the Year as well.
Melissa Frarey of Canandaigua and Adrianna Johnson of Palmyra were the fourth-quarter honorees, and both were nominated by fellow associates due to making healthy changes and being role models for others. Frarey, a nurse, works in the health system’s M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, while Johnson works in patient registration.
Lori Sanders of Canandaigua was chosen as the Health Hero of the Year for 2020. Sanders, who works in the health system’s Business Office, was honored as a quarterly Health Hero in the first quarter of 2020, also for making healthy changes and inspiring those around her.
Health Heroes earn points toward an online shopping site and are featured on a plaque near the hospital cafeteria.