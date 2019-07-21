CANANDAIGUA — Three UR Medicine Thompson Health associates were recently chosen as the health system’s Q2 Health Heroes.
Receiving certificates of achievement from President/CEO Michael F. Stapleton, Jr. are:
• Brianna Cole-Allen, Farmington, of the 2 West floor at Thompson Hospital
• Kelly Fee, Canandaigua, of the Meadows at the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center
• Mark Zagata, Canandaigua, of Facility Services
The three are being honored for making significant lifestyle changes and being role models for others, according to the health system’s Associate Wellness Department. In addition to receiving certificates, they will receive their choice of logoed apparel and will be featured in the August issue of the internal newsletter, Topics.
