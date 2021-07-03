CANANDAIGUA — The Service Excellence Team at UR Medicine Thompson Health has announced recipients of the health system’s Service Excellence Awards for the second quarter of 2021.
The individuals honored:
- RN Amy Arliss of Lyons, Emergency Department.
- Dr. Scott Glick of Geneva, Emergency Department.
- Radiology Technologist Abbey Kennard of Prattsburgh, Radiology.
- Medical Social Worker Tessa Peri of Livonia, Social Work.
- RN Anson Stiles of Newark, 3 West in the hospital.
- LPN and Assistant Nurse Manager Betsy Willard of Canandaigua, Gardens in the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center.
Each recipient of the Service Excellence Award is given points to be used on Thompson’s online shopping site, and is featured in CEO presentations, on Thompson’s intranet site, and in Thompson’s internal newsletter.