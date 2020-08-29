CANANDAIGUA — Six gynecologic surgeons will take part in a virtual women’s health series hosted by UR Medicine Thompson Health in September.
Presented via Zoom and designed to offer straight talk about women’s health concerns and surgical procedures, “What’s Going on Down There?” is free. It will include one-on-one private evaluations for participants.
Fifteen-minute time slots are available from 5-7 p.m. on:
Sept. 17, with Drs. Catherine Cantwell and Laura Price.
Sept. 23, with Drs. Francis Finneran and Alexis Pilato.
Sept. 29, with Drs. Jillian Babu and Robert Scott.
All six gynecologic surgeons are affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital. Topics for the series are urinary incontinence, pelvic pain, and abnormal uterine menstrual bleeding.
Upon registration, a link to pre-recorded videos on these topics will be emailed to participants to view at their leisure, prior to their screening times. No matter which screening time participants choose, either of the surgeons scheduled for that date can speak to the specific topic of interest.
RSVP no later than Sept. 17 at www.ThompsonHealth.com/GYNSeries.
For more information, email Nancy.Church@ThompsonHealth.org.