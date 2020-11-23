CANANDAIGUA — The Internal Medicine, Canandaigua Pediatrics and Farmington Pediatrics practices at the Canandaigua Medical Group all recently received Patient-Centered Medical Home accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance. All three are part of F.F. Thompson Hospital, an affiliate of UR Medicine.
In a PCMH, a primary care provider leads a team that partners closely with a patient throughout life. Nurses, nutritionists, pharmacists, specialists and other professionals are involved when appropriate.
“We are so incredibly proud of these three CMG practices for advancing quality health care by achieving this distinction,” said UR Medicine Thompson Health Director of Practice Management Cathy Shannon. “What is especially impressive is that they somehow managed to complete the rigorous requirements in the middle of a pandemic.”
In late 2019, all nine of Thompson’s original primary care practices received PCMH reaccreditation. At that time, the three practices within CMG – which joined Thompson in 2018 – were already working their way toward accreditation. Now, all of Thompson’s practices are accredited.
For more information, visit www.ncqa.org.