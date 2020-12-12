CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health presented its Associate of the Year Award, as well as recognizing more than 30 Shining Stars, recently. Those honored were nominated and selected by their peers throughout the health system.
The 2020 Associate of the Year is Sarah Gallagher of Canandaigua. A nurse, Gallagher is both the stroke coordinator for F.F. Thompson Hospital and a quality improvement coordinator for the health system.
With more than 1,700 employees, Thompson honors 2% of its staff each year as its Shining Stars. An anonymous committee of employees reviews all of the nominations submitted by fellow employees and makes the selections.
This year’s Shining Stars:
• Halie Adams of Farmington, Case Management/Social Work, M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center.
• Melissa Bauer of Victor, Physician Practice Management.
• Stephanie Bavis of Newark, Pharmacy.
• Lisa Beeman of Geneva, Physician Billing.
• Kristen Bloom of Macedon, Infection Control.
• Kerry Clark of Canandaigua, Pharmacy.
• Mary Kate Corey of Stanley, Nursing ICU.
• Tessa Cratsley of Naples, Emergency Department/Urgent Care Center Registration.
• Amanda DeWispelaere of Wayland, Nursing Obstetrics.
• Vicki Erway of Farmington, Hospital Nursing Floats.
• Melanie Ferrin-Morey of Shortsville, Nursing Operating Room.
• John Goodman of Canandaigua, MRI.
• Stephen Harrington of Avon, Purchasing.
• Laura Hernandez of Bloomfield, Environmental Services.
• Melissa Hoffman of Pittsford, Nursing Obstetrics.
• Kimberly Hyde of Middlesex, Nursing Operating Room.
• Mathew Janczak of Farmington, M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center Administration/Rehabilitation Services.
• Cindy Kaufman of Canandaigua, Wellness/Human Resources.
• Holly Maynard of Port Gibson, Internal Medicine.
• Lauren Maynard of Naples, Diabetes Education.
• Marco Mennucci of Livonia, Pharmacy.
• Dr. Leslie Myers of Canandaigua, Medical Staff.
• Kenneth Nesbitt of Middlesex, Nursing Post-Anesthesia Care Unit.
• Christine Reyes of Palmyra, Case Management/Social Work.
• Heather Sadler of Farmington, Outpatient OB/GYN.
• Melissa Sharp of Fairport, Hospital Nursing Administration.
• George Smith of Canandaigua, Facility Services.
• Dr. Joseph Talarico of Victor, General Surgery.
• James Taylor of Rush, Nutrition Services.
• James Ufholz of Newark, Purchasing.
• Claire Watson of Naples, Resident Services.
• Kerry Westerfield of Himrod, M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center Skilled Transitional Unit.
• Dr. Max Yarowsky of Geneseo, Hospitalists.
Typically, Thompson recognizes the associate of the year and the Shining Star recipients during a ceremony often attended by family and friends. However, due to the pandemic, the CEO presented this year’s awards individually, surprising each recipient in their work setting.