CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health was recognized by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield with a Blue Distinction Centers+ for Maternity Care designation, part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
Racial and ethnic disparities are persistent and widespread across maternal healthcare, primarily driven by socioeconomic status, geographic location, and implicit provider bias. Compared to similarly developed countries such as Canada, Germany, and Australia, the United States has the highest maternal mortality rate, at approximately 17.4 deaths per 100,000 live births, with the MMR steadily increasing since 2000. According to the CDC, non-Hispanic Black women are 2-3 times more likely to die from preventable or treatable pregnancy-related complications compared to white women.
To help address these gaps in care and to help ensure the better health of mothers, The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association enhanced its quality evaluation for the Maternity Care program to address key factors driving the United States’ maternal health crisis, such as preventable or treatable pregnancy-related conditions, high utilization of Caesarean sections, and racial and ethnic disparities in maternal healthcare.
After meeting the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program’s selection criteria, Thompson Health was first recognized by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Care in 2016, with its first re-designation in 2018.
“The Birthing Center mission is ‘To facilitate a birth experience that honors the diverse needs of women and their families. In a healthful and nurturing manner, we promote a safe passage, maternal bonding and neonatal wellness.’ Our mission embodies the goals of the Blue Distinction Program: recognition of diversity, inclusion, quality improvement, and patient safety. We are extremely proud of our program, and the recognition from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield for our superior outcomes is a welcome validation of those measures. We strive to serve all members of our community with the same level of quality and safety,” said Director of Obstetrical Nursing Deborah Jones, who noted the hospital also holds Advanced Perinatal Certification from The Joint Commission.
In 2020, the Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care Program was expanded beyond traditional outcome measures to include assessments of internal quality improvement, data collection and dissemination, and internal protocols that better address clinical quality and equity issues in maternity care. New in the evaluation cycle, facilities must collect race ethnicity data, have a maternal quality improvement program, commence drills and simulations for adverse events, and have dedicated protocols and procedures for the management of hypertension and hemorrhage. In addition, they must meet clinical outcome metrics at a higher standard than required previously. Specifically, the rate for low-risk, first-time cesarean sections has been aligned with the revised Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Healthy People 2020 goals. Facilities eligible for the Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity care show statistically significant differences in key clinical outcomes compared to their peers.
Since 2006, the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find quality specialty care in the areas of bariatric surgery, cancer care, cardiac care, cellular immunotherapy, fertility care, gene therapy, knee and hip replacement, maternity care, spine surgery, substance use treatment and recovery, and transplants, while encouraging healthcare professionals to improve the care they deliver. Research shows that, compared to other providers, those designated as Blue Distinction Centers demonstrate better quality and improved outcomes for patients.
For more information about the program and for a complete listing of the designated providers, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.