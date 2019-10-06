CANANDAIGUA — As she recruits new volunteers to provide a spiritual presence within UR Medicine Thompson Health, manager of spiritual care M. Elizabeth Heffernan will host an informational meeting at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 8, in the chapel off the main lobby of Thompson Hospital at 350 Parrish St.
At Thompson, spirituality is defined in the most universal terms possible — the development of a personal value system and a search for meaning in life, arising from an individual’s connection with oneself and with others. The health system’s spiritual care volunteer program seeks to support each patient, resident, and loved one in meaningful and helpful ways.
Spiritual care volunteers receive monthly training in a variety of subjects. After two initial training sessions, they are added to the volunteer schedule while continuing to meet monthly for additional training. A few topics included in the training are:
• Offering spiritual and emotional support for patients, residents and families.
• Learning about various struggles that can occur in the midst of illness, including anger and depression.
• Having a basic understanding of the nature of dementia, which affects a large percentage of the population served.
• Praying in a meaningful way with patients, residents and families when there is a need.
• Journeying with patients and residents in short- and long-term situations.
• Offering spiritual and emotional support to the seriously ill, the dying and their families, both before and after death.
No RSVP is required for the Oct. 8 informational meeting. Trainings for those interested in becoming spiritual care volunteers will follow on Oct. 15 and 29.
For details, contact Heffernan at (585) 396-6486.