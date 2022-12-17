FARMINGTON — UR Medicine Thompson Health will hold a walk-in flu clinic from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 27 at Farmington Urgent Care, 1160 Corporate Drive.
Administered to those 9 and older at this clinic, the standard 2022-23 vaccine provides protection against four flu virus strains. There also is a high-dose flu vaccine for those 65 and older.
Community members are asked to please wear masks to the clinic, as Thompson abides by CDC guidelines requiring masks in all locations where healthcare is being delivered.
The flu shots are free to patients with insurance (patients must present an insurance card at the time of the visit). The self-pay cost for those without insurance is $40, and $75 for the high-dose vaccine (cash, check, MasterCard or Visa).
Visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/flu for more information.