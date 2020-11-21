CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Stroke Support Group will host an online meeting, via Zoom video conferencing, at 1 p.m. Dec. 3.
The group is open to individuals who have experienced a stroke, as well as their loved ones and caregivers. The facilitator is stroke-certified registered nurse Sarah Gallagher, the stroke coordinator at F.F. Thompson Hospital.
To sign up for the Zoom meeting, email Sarah.Gallagher@ThompsonHealth.org. Call (585) 396-6965 for more information.
F.F. Thompson is a New York State Department of Health-designated Stroke Center and has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally accepted, research-based guidelines.