CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine F.F. Thompson Hospital will hold several flu clinics at a number of locations over the next several weeks.

Administered to those 9 and older, the standard 2021-22 vaccine provides protection against four flu viruses.

This year there is a high-dose flu vaccine for those 65 and older. This contains additional antigen designed to create a stronger immune response in the person getting the vaccine.

Face coverings are required at the clinics.

The schedule is as follows:

• Sept. 22, 3-6 p.m., Fishers Fire Department, 380 High St., Victor.

• Sept. 23, 3-6:30 p.m., Shortsville Fire Department, 5 Sheldon St., Shortsville.

• Sept. 27, 3-6:30 p.m., Hopewell Fire Department, 4018 Routes 5&20, Hopewell.

• Sept. 29, 3-6:30 p.m., Victor Fire Department, 34 Maple Ave., Victor.

• Oct. 4, 3-6:30 p.m., Farmington Town Hall, 1000 County Road 8, Farmington.

• Oct. 6, 3-6:30 p.m., Veterans Park, 6910 Routes 5&20, Bloomfield.

• Oct. 13, 3-6:30 p.m., Newark Urgent Care, 800 W. Miller St., Newark.

• Oct. 18, 3-6:30 p.m., Farmington Urgent Care, 1160 Corporate Drive, Farmington.

• Oct. 28, Canandaigua Urgent Care, 699 S. Main St., Canandaigua.

As a courtesy, Thompson Health will bill Medicare, MVP products, BlueCross BlueShield products and commercial insurances. Patients must present an insurance card at the time of the visit.

The self-pay cost is $40, or $75 for the high-dose vaccine. Cash, checks, MasterCard and Visa are accepted.

Call the hospital at (585) 924-1510 for more information.

Thompson Health, part of UR Medicine, is the parent corporation overseeing the operation of five affiliate healthcare organizations in Ontario, Livingston and Wayne counties. The corporations include F.F. Thompson Hospital, M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, FFTH Properties and Services, F.F. Thompson Foundation and F.F.T. Senior Communities. With a respected medical staff numbering more than 650, a community volunteer group with over 200 members and more than 1,800 associates, Thompson provides quality health care to approximately 215,000 residents of the greater Finger Lakes region. Visit www.ThompsonHealth.com for more information.

