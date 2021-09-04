CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine F.F. Thompson Hospital will hold several flu clinics at a number of locations over the next several weeks.
Administered to those 9 and older, the standard 2021-22 vaccine provides protection against four flu viruses.
This year there is a high-dose flu vaccine for those 65 and older. This contains additional antigen designed to create a stronger immune response in the person getting the vaccine.
Face coverings are required at the clinics.
The schedule is as follows:
• Sept. 22, 3-6 p.m., Fishers Fire Department, 380 High St., Victor.
• Sept. 23, 3-6:30 p.m., Shortsville Fire Department, 5 Sheldon St., Shortsville.
• Sept. 27, 3-6:30 p.m., Hopewell Fire Department, 4018 Routes 5&20, Hopewell.
• Sept. 29, 3-6:30 p.m., Victor Fire Department, 34 Maple Ave., Victor.
• Oct. 4, 3-6:30 p.m., Farmington Town Hall, 1000 County Road 8, Farmington.
• Oct. 6, 3-6:30 p.m., Veterans Park, 6910 Routes 5&20, Bloomfield.
• Oct. 13, 3-6:30 p.m., Newark Urgent Care, 800 W. Miller St., Newark.
• Oct. 18, 3-6:30 p.m., Farmington Urgent Care, 1160 Corporate Drive, Farmington.
• Oct. 28, Canandaigua Urgent Care, 699 S. Main St., Canandaigua.
As a courtesy, Thompson Health will bill Medicare, MVP products, BlueCross BlueShield products and commercial insurances. Patients must present an insurance card at the time of the visit.
The self-pay cost is $40, or $75 for the high-dose vaccine. Cash, checks, MasterCard and Visa are accepted.
Call the hospital at (585) 924-1510 for more information.