CANANDAIGUA – UR Medicine Thompson Health hosts a physician assistant student annually.
For the 2020-21 academic year, that person is Canandaigua native Rory Doremus.
A graduate of Keuka College, where he majored in biology and minored in chemistry, Doremus is enrolled in the Physician Assistant Studies master’s degree program at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
At Thompson, Doremus will complete 11, four-week clinical rotations. These will include family practice, women’s health, pediatrics, inpatient medicine, internal medicine (outpatient), general surgery, long-term care, emergency medicine, behavioral medicine, and two elective clinical rotations in a sub-specialty of medicine and/or surgery.
He began his first rotation Aug. 24 with Dr. Jonathon Lammers at Midlakes Medical Care, a Thompson Health family practice located in Clifton Springs.
Thompson Health has hosted PA students for a decade. The goal is to increasing students’ interest in pursuing their careers in rural settings.