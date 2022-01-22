CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health’s stroke support group will host an online meeting, via Zoom video conferencing, at 1 p.m. Feb. 3
The group, which launched at the beginning of 2020, is open to individuals who have experienced a stroke, as well as their loved ones and caregivers. The facilitator is stroke-certified registered nurse Sarah Gallagher, the stroke coordinator at F.F. Thompson Hospital.
To sign up for the meeting email Sarah.Gallagher@ThompsonHealth.org. Call (585) 396-6965 for more information.